Impeachment: Panel Ends Sitting, Report To Be Send To Edo CJ

The panel set up by the Chief Judge (CJ) of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate allegations of misconduct levelled against the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as part of the impeachment processes initiated against him by the Edo State House of Assembly, on Fridays ended its sitting.

The seven-man panel headed by Justine Stephen A. Omonuwa (Rtd), had on Thursday ruled that it would be adjourned for the last time on Friday to give ample opportunity for the respondent, Shaibu, to defend the allegations levelled against him before the panel.

Recall that Shaibu, who was represented by Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), at the Wednesday inaugural sitting of the panel told the seven-man panel that he would not be continuing with the panel’s proceedings on the ground that an Abuja High Court had asked that all the parties before it in a case of enforcement of fundamental human rights instituted by him come on Monday, April 8, 2024, to show cause on why or not it should grant the reliefs sought.

When the panel overruled the objection, Awoyale (SAN), sought the permission of the panel to excuse himself.

The complainant, which is the Edo State House of Assembly, through its counsel, Ohiafi Joe, thereafter opened and closed its case, urging the panel to so hold that the deputy governor violated his oath of office and committed gross misconduct.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Omonuwa (Rtd), adjourned to Thursday, April 4, 2025, to allow the respondent to come forward to present his defence.

When at the Thursday sitting, where the House of Assembly was represented by N. U. Ibrahim, a Principal Legal Officer with the Assembly and two others, neither Shaibu nor his counsel was present.

The development forced Justice Omonuwa (Rtd) to rule that the panel would adjourn to Friday, April 5, 2024, at 12 noon, for the last time, to allow the deputy governor to appear and defend himself

At the Friday sitting, the Assembly was represented by N.U. Ibrahim Principal Legal Officer, Edo State House of Assembly and two others: Favour Atakpu and William Omogbai, just as Shaibu and his counsel were also absent.

Ruling on the development, the Chairman of the panel noted that “the panel adjourned sitting for the last time for today to allow the respondent to defend himself.”

“The panel shall retire to go and write its report as required by the constitution”, Justice Omonuwa(Rtd), ruled.

A member of the administrative staff of the panel, who pleaded anonymity, told journalists present in the courtroom that the panel would forward its report to the Edo State CJ, Justice Okungbowa, who empanelled Justice Omonuwa (Rtd)’s investigative panel.