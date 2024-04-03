Impeachment: Panel Begins Sitting As Shaibu Declines Participation

The seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge (CJ), of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against the embattled deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday began sitting.

The panel, headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, was set up by Justice Okungbowa following the resolution by the Edo State House of Assembly which initiated the impeachment process against Shaibu.

At the panel on Wednesday morning, the House of Assembly was represented by Mr Ossai, Deputy Clerk, Legal, just as Shaibu was represented by Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).

However, the embattled deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, declined to further participate in the proceedings of the seven-man panel set up by the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against him by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Shaibu, who was represented by Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), hinged his stance on the order of an Abuja Federal High Court, which gave an interlocutory injunction for further proceedings and adjourned the matter to April 8, 2024.

The deputy governor’s counsel said that with the ruling, all parties must abide by the ruling of the court and continuing with the panel would amount to fait accompli.

The counsel to the House of Assembly and Deputy Clerk, Legal Department, Ossai, said that the panel’s sitting was supported by the provision of the constitution which forecloses any court from preventing the House of Assembly and the panel from discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Details later…