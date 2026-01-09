Impeachment: PANDEF Urges Wike, Fubara To Sheathe Swords

…Sets Up Seven •Man Reconciliation Panel

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio to sheathe their swords and embrace peace, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.

The forum expressed grave concern over the recent political developments in Rivers State, lamenting that these developments have now degenerated into the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the State and Ngozi Odu, the Deputy Governor.

In a statement released by the Board and National Executive Committee of PANDEF, the organisation described the situation in Rivers State as “deeply disturbing,” adding that it demands urgent attention in order to forestall further escalation and breakdown of law and order.

According to the group, this concern is heightened by the critical importance and strategic centrality of Rivers State to the Niger Delta region and to the broader socio-political stability and economic well-being of Nigeria as a whole.

“In keeping with its non-partisan posture and its overarching role as a unifying and motherly platform for the region, PANDEF calls on all parties involved in the resurgent political imbroglio to sheathe the sword and embrace peace, guided by the principles of give-and-take, dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity.

“All stakeholders must place paramount importance on peace, development, and the welfare of the people of Rivers State, as well as the interests of other citizens of the South-South, Nigerians at large, and the sizable expatriate community resident in the State. We must now focus squarely on good governance and development of the state, the group’s statement read.

Meanwhile, PANDEF has constituted a high-level team of eminent Nigerians to intervene in the matter, in line with its long-standing tradition and proven record in peace-making and peace-building initiatives across the Niger Delta.

The panel, which has Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN,a former Attorney-General of the Federation, as Chairman, also has Prince Godwin Okotie, Deputy National Secretary, PANDEF, as Secretary. Others on the panel include Senator Obende Domingo, a former Senator representing Edo North, who will serve as Vice Chairman; Chief Essien Nduese, a former Minister of Housing; Dr Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary; Chief Mike Ejiofor, a retired Director, Department of State Service; Mrs Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN, a Former Attorney-General, Cross River State.

PANDEF urged all parties to fully cooperate with the panel in order to achieve a peaceful, fair, and sustainable resolution of the conflict.