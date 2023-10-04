Impeachment: Ondo deputy gov shuns House, fails to respond to charges –Speaker

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has said the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has not responded to the 14-counts levelled against him despite being served with the allegations.

Oladiji said the letter containing the charges, including gross misconduct and financial recklessness, was submitted to the deputy governor through his chief protocol officer.

Speaking during plenary yesterday in Akure, Oladiji, said that it has been resolved by the Assembly that in line with section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the deputy governor should be duly served a notice of the said allegations.

His words: “Concerted efforts were made to serve the notice on the deputy governor who for some time was not available for the service, prompting the House to approach the court for a substituted service of the notice on the deputy governor.

“On September 25, a substituted service of the notice of allegations was made on the deputy governor duly signed by more than one-third of members of the House as required by the Constitution in section 188 sub-section 2,” adding:

“The Constitution stipulates that the assembly should wait for seven days for the embattled deputy governor to respond which has lapsed.”

To this end, the Speaker directed the Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to immediately set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor on the allegations levelled against him.

“The constitution states further that within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions of this section, the chief judge of the state shall at the request of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of seven persons who in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political party, to investigate the allegation(s) as provided in this section,” he said.

The Speaker directed the Clerk, Jaiyeola Benjamin, to do a head-count, which shew they have 23 members out of 26 at the plenary. Members gave a nod for the CJ to constitute the panel.

The Majority leader earlier moved a motion on the state impeachment panel procedure rules, 2023 which was seconded by Hon Olajide Johnson (Akure 1/PDP).