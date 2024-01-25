Impeachment: ‘Ogun Lawmakers Have Right To Choose Their Leader’ – Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reacted to the impeachment of Olakunle Oluomo as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The Governor agreed with the decision of the Assembly, insisting that the lawmakers have the right to choose their leader.

Abiodun broke his silence on the leadership crisis rocking the Assembly, 48 hours after the lawmakers removed Oluomo as their leader.

Olumo, representing the Ifo I constituency, was impeached on Tuesday, during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

Oluomo, who has been dragged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-assembly.

He was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, high-handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

But, reacting to Oluomo’s impeachment, Abiodun insisted that the lawmakers have the prerogative to elect their leaders in line with the stipulated law.

The Governor stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Abiodun said his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are working on finding a lasting solution to the leadership crisis at the Assembly.

The statement reads: “The Government of Ogun State has keenly taken note of the events on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday regarding the alleged impeachment of the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, by members of the legislative arm during a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Bolanle Ajayi.

“Working with the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the government intends to see all the contending issues resolved in a democratic, fair, and just manner.

“There had been internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

“The Ogun State government notes that the Honourable Members have openly stated that their group is not with the Governor, to whom they again pledged their loyalty.

“It is the prerogative of members of the House of Assembly to choose their leadership in line with the constitution and the law guiding the conduct of the Assembly.

“Given that the Ogun electorate gave us a mandate to represent their best interests and deliver democratic dividends that will significantly improve their well-being, the Ogun State government, along with the party leadership, have intervened to ensure that whatever disagreement members have is resolved peacefully and amicably, so that the delivery of democratic dividends to our people will not be hampered in any way.

“The Ogun State government considers all members of the House of Assembly as partners in the Building our Future agenda and will always prioritise issues that affect them.”