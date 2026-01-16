The Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday maintained that the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, will proceed.

Describing the move as a necessary step to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state, the State Assembly insisted that the impeachment process was constitutional and formed part of their legislative duties.

The lawmakers made this disclosure while briefing journalists, a day after the Assembly failed to reconvene as earlier scheduled.

Addressing criticisms surrounding the action, the legislators said the House was operating within the confines of the law to address what they described as a lingering political impasse in Rivers State.

The briefing followed the Assembly’s inability to resume plenary on Thursday, exactly one week after adjourning its previous sitting.

The House, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, had last week initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy over allegations of gross misconduct.

However, the process has attracted political resistance, with four lawmakers formally withdrawing from the impeachment move between Monday and Wednesday and calling for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Despite the absence of a plenary on Thursday, which fuelled speculation about internal divisions within the Assembly, the lawmakers said the impeachment process remains ongoing.

The allegations against the governor and his deputy include the demolition of the Assembly complex and the alleged expenditure of public funds without legislative approval.