A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Solo Akuma, has criticized the recent action of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who forcefully reinstated himself despite an ongoing legal challenge to his removal.

Obasa, who was impeached on January 13 by at least 35 lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, had filed a lawsuit at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, contesting his removal.

However, rather than await the court’s verdict, he controversially took back the speakership position, an act Akuma described as unconstitutional and a clear case of “Self-help.”

Speaking on the matter, Akuma stated that Obasa’s actions amounted to bypassing due process and usurping the powers of the court.

“If he has gone to court to challenge what he termed his wrongful removal, he ought to have waited for the court’s decision on whether his removal was indeed wrongful or not,” Akuma explained.

He added that should the court rule in Obasa’s favour, it would issue an order reinstating him to his position.

“However, by unilaterally assuming the role of Speaker again, Obasa had effectively taken the law into his own hands. That is what we call self-help, and it is both wrong and condemnable,” Akuma stressed.

“The implication is that he has written the judgment in his case, found that his removal was wrongful, and reinstated himself without waiting for judicial confirmation,” the SAN added.

Akuma warned that Obasa’s actions set a dangerous precedent that could undermine democratic institutions and judicial authority in Nigeria.

He emphasized that in a democracy, disputes must be resolved through legal means, not by individuals taking matters into their own hands.

“Nobody should encourage self-help in a democratic society. What Obasa has done is an usurpation of the powers of the court,” Akuma stated.

