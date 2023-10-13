Impeachment: Kinsmen Back Aiyedatiwa, Urge Tinubu, Afenifere To Intervene

Kinsmen of the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilaje have asked the House of Assembly members from the Local Government to dissociate themselves from the impeachment plot against Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and Hon. Olawumi Obayelu-Fayemi are kinsmen of Aiyedatiwa who is facing impeachment for alleged gross misconduct and other sundry allegations.

However, the socio-cultural group urged the two representatives of the community at the Assembly, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, representing Ilaje Constituency 1, and Hon. Olawumi Obayelu-Fayemi, representing Ilaje Constituency II to dissociate from the impeachment plot for the interest of Ilaje.

Also, they called on President Bola Tinubu, Afenifere leadership, and traditional rulers to as a matter of urgency intervene in what it called a political crisis and impeachment move on the Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The organisation stated this in a communique issued on Friday in Akure at the end of its meeting and made available to newsmen by its Secretary General, Rev. Edamisan Ogunfeyijimi.

Ogunfeyijimi said that only urgent intervention by President Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and relevant stakeholders, would ensure stability in the polity and for peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said the organisation also condemned in strong terms the prevention of Aiyedatiwa from having access to his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu since his return from medical vacation.

The communique read “The National Executive Council (NEC) and the good people of Ilaje nation call on the state and national leadership of APC and the President, Bola Tinubu, for his urgent intervention and prevailed on the members of Ondo State House of Assembly to discontinue this ill-conceived and politically motivated impeachment plot against his excellency, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo State to ensure stability in the polity and for the peaceful coexistence in Ondo State.

“As a matter of urgency, our traditional rulers, Ondo State Afenifere leaders should intervene by engaging their counterparts and other stakeholders in Ondo State and beyond in a bid to find an amicable resolution to the crisis in order not to plunge the state into an avoidable socio-economic and political crisis.

“The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and members of Ondo State House of Assembly should obey and abide by the court orders in respect of the impeachment of the deputy governor to avoid a state of anarchy and breakdown of law and order in the state.”

Ogunfeyijimi urged the Chief Justice to also reject any request or directives from the Speaker directing him to set up a panel to investigate Aiyedatiwa in what he called a politically motivated impeachment process, in line with Abuja High Court restraint.

He added that the organization, being the apex Socio-Cultural Organisation and umbrella body of all clubs and associations in Ilaje would continue to play a fatherly role to all indigenes of the Ilaje nation, irrespective of any affiliation.

The secretary-general later urged Aiyedatiwa to find either a diplomatic or amicable solution to the issue and ensure he settled with his boss, Gov. Akeredolu.