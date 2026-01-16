Impeachment: Group Warns Rivers CJ Against Playing Into Hands Of State Assembly

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership (ACDL) has issued a strong warning to the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, about the critical need for judicial independence amid the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The group’s intervention comes at a pivotal moment, as the Rivers State House of Assembly, under Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has ramped up its efforts to oust the executive duo.

This follows a series of dramatic shifts, including a recent U-turn by four lawmakers who recommitted to the impeachment push after briefly advocating for dialogue, citing alleged media attacks from the governor’s camp as evidence of bad faith.

The Assembly’s latest resolution to forward a request for an investigative panel to the Chief Judge marks a formal escalation, confirming that impeachment notices have been served in line with constitutional requirements.

The group warned that the judiciary must safeguard its independence amid the escalating political crisis, which stems from long-standing tensions between the governor and factions in the Assembly.

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership stated that the Chief Judge should exercise utmost caution to avoid being drawn into what it described as partisan manoeuvres by the lawmakers.

The group, through its Executive Director, Barrister Nedu Ekwueme, emphasised that the role of the Chief Judge in appointing a seven-member panel of unquestionable integrity must remain free from external influence or pressure.

Barrister Nedu Ekwueme said: “The judiciary must remain the last bastion of hope for justice and fairness in our democracy.”

He continued: “We caution Justice Chibuzor-Amadi against allowing himself to be manipulated by lawmakers whose actions appear driven by vendetta rather than constitutional duty.”

Barrister Ekwueme further stated: “This impeachment process has all the hallmarks of a political witch-hunt. The Chief Judge must not play into the hands of these lawmakers, as doing so would erode public trust in the judiciary and set a precedent for future abuses of power.”

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership pointed out that historical precedents in Nigeria demonstrate the dangers of hasty or improperly constituted panels, citing cases where courts later intervened to correct procedural flaws despite constitutional provisions.

Barrister Nedu Ekwueme noted: “We have seen in the past how hasty judicial panels have fueled crises rather than resolved them, as in the cases of Governors Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, Peter Obi of Anambra State, and Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, where impeachments were nullified due to violations of due process.”

He added: “Rivers State cannot afford another round of needless turmoil; the Chief Judge should prioritise due process over expediency.”

The group stressed the importance of strict adherence to constitutional guidelines, including the requirement for the panel to investigate allegations thoroughly within three months and report back to the people.

Barrister Nedu Ekwueme asserted: “The people of Rivers deserve leaders who focus on development, not distractions. By cautioning the CJ, we aim to prevent a scenario where the judiciary becomes a pawn in this high-stakes game, ultimately harming the state’s progress.”

The Africa Centre for Democracy and Leadership called on the Nigerian Bar Association, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to closely monitor the process and uphold judicial independence.