Impeachment: Forgive Disloyalty; Eschew Vengeance’, Journalist Tells Akeredolu

Pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ike Abonyi, has appealed to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to forgive his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is facing an impeachment threat from the state House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that Aiyedatiwa acted as governor for about three months when his principal was on medical vacation abroad.

Abonyi who said he had prayed for the governor’s recovery when his medical vacation prolonged beyond expectations, however, stated that the news concerning him since his return “is not what I expect from someone rescued from the jaws of death.”

In an open letter to Governor Akeredolu, the journalist told him that to err is human and to forgive is divine.

He took him down Bible passages dealing with forgiveness and said his spirit moved at the governor’s planned vengeance on his deputy.

“Your Excellency, since God made you a governor, saved your life, and made you pick this man above all Ondo citizens as your running mate, how is removing him because he disappointed you [mere mortal] and God going to help your spirituality as a huge beneficiary of God’s grace?

“I know that politicians are very unforgiving. Looking back at all your successes in life, retaining this man will not diminish your relationship with your generous creator. Instead, letting the deputy governor be will enhance it in line with the above-cited scriptures,” Abonyi said.

According to him, if the governor had failed to make it and return to Nigeria alive, the same “deputy governor would have been sworn in as a replacement and the parliament would have to live with it.”

Abonyi stated that most of those pushing for the removal of Aiyedatiwa are already lobbying to replace him, and said they would have done the same thing the deputy governor was accused of “so long as they are human beings and politicians.

“If I were you, I would ask myself if God would be glad. If God had looked at my sins and shortcomings would he have allowed me to return alive?

“Your Excellency, if only you can hear the silent voice, you will hear the truth your aides are not telling you. Why not leave this man with a pang of conscience, given God’s mercies on you?”