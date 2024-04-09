Impeachment: Ex-Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu Files Petition Against CJ, Okungbowa

The impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Shaibu was impeached on Monday by the State House of Assembly, following the adoption of the report of a seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the State.

The impeachment panel had investigated allegations of misconduct and perjury levelled against the former Deputy Governor by the House.

But, Shaibu, in a letter from the Chambers of B.I. Dakum and Co dated April 8, 2024, appealed to the CJN who doubles as Chairman of the National Judicial Council, for leave to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The letter signed by Barrister Adaze A. Emwanta, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation to Governor Godwin Obaseki, seeks to institute a petition of abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of an oath of office by the Edo Chief Judge.

Emwanta added that the letter was to formally request a complaint form as prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable his client to file his complaint against the state Chief Judge.

The letter titled Re: Notice to Obtain a complaint form to file a formal complaint against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecrating his oath of office, reads in part:

“We write as Solicitors to Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning was Deputy Governor of Edo state.

“Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your Council against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo state for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request a complaint form prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable our client to file his complaint against the subject Judge.”