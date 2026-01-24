Impeachment: Court Adjourns Fubara’s Suit Indefinitely

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma-Ordu challenging their impeachment processes by the State House of Assembly.

When the court, presided by Justice Florence Fiberesina, resumed sitting on Friday, the matter was adjourned indefinitely following two separate appeals, which S.I. Amen (SAN) informed the court about.

Amen, who is the lead counsel to Speaker Martins Amaewhule and 27 other members of the Assembly, told the court that an oral application had been made and urged the court to stop further hearing pending the determination of the appeal.

In response, the presiding judge said that the request will enable the appeal court determine the suit before it, shortly after the lead claimant’s counsel, Paul Orikoro SAN, and Lawrence Oko-Aja, who is the counsel to 28 to 30 defendants in the court, backed the application.

The Court had issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaewhule and 32 others, including the clerk of the house and the Chief Judge of the state, Simeon Chibuzor Amadi.

The order restrained the Speaker and 27 other lawmakers from forwarding articles of impeachment or other document or communication to the Chief Judge with the aim of setting up a panel to investigate alleged gross misconduct.

The order also restrained Amadi from receiving, considering and or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from first to twenty-seventh defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.