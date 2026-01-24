Following the continued political crisis in Rivers State, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) staged a protest in the National Assembly, calling for its quick intervention.

The protesters called on the Federal lawmakers to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution to assume the functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, arguing that the legislature had lost legitimacy due to its impeachment moves against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The groups described the impeachment effort as a threat to democratic governance, accusing the assembly of abusing its powers.

According to the APC leaders, “The Rivers State House of Assembly has lost all credibility due to persistent abuse of legislative powers and a desperate impeachment plot.”

Speaking to journalists, APC Leaders Forum spokesperson Chief Eze Chukwuemeka said: “This is no longer oversight—it’s a vendetta to destabilise governance. Silence now is complicity!”

The protesters commended the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, for declining to constitute a probe panel, describing his action as a principled defence of the rule of law.

Also addressing the gathering, Coordinator of the civil society coalition, Comrade Blessing Ibama, said:

“No shred of evidence shows gross misconduct by Governor Fubara—the allegations are pure political fiction. The assembly’s procedural lawlessness and disregard for court orders make it unfit for duty.”

The coalition accused 27 lawmakers allegedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and led by Martins Amaewhule, of escalating the crisis.

They further alleged that the lawmakers received large sums of money for constituency projects, luxury vehicles, and a year’s salary in advance.

The protesters vowed to continue their actions until the National Assembly intervenes.

“We call on Nigerians to mobilise peacefully at the National Assembly and crush this legislative anarchy,” Ibama urged.

The coalition reaffirmed its support for Governor Fubara, stating that he had demonstrated commitment to the welfare of Rivers residents and should not be sacrificed to political ambitions.

The protest was attended by civil society representatives led by Comrade Ifeanyi Okorie, Dr Maryann Douglas, Director of Programmes, Mr Collins Akpofure, media professionals, and Engr. Ibrahim Danjuma, and APC Leaders Forum officials, including Elder Akpan Ekpeyong, National Secretary.