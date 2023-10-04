Impeachment: APC Group Cautions CJ Over Committee To Investigate Deputy Gov

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Ondo State Liberation Movement (OLM) has cautioned the State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola over the composition of a seven-man committee to probe the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group at a press conference addressed by Engr. Johnson Alabi said the Chief Judge should make sure that the rule of law and due process are followed before the embattled Deputy Governor can be removed.

The State House of Assembly has written to the Chief Judge to constitute a panel to investigate Aiyedatiwa over the allegations bordering on gross misconduct and financial recklessness.

However, the group appealed to the Chief Judge not to allow politicians to destroy the legacies he has built for himself over the years as a judge of high repute and integrity.

Alabi said “We want to also appeal to the Chief Judge of Ondo State to be on the side of the law. It is on record that the immediate past Chief Judge of Ondo State wrote her name in gold by not yielding to political dictation in this kind of situation. We expect the current Chief Judge who has maintained his integrity over the years, not to allow his integrity to be rubbed in the mud by disobeying court orders.”

According to him, the people of the State should not allow the injustice against the Deputy Governor to see the light of the day.

His words “We are aware that the Assembly is set to illegally go ahead with the impeachment.

As of today, our dear State has no director as our governor is nowhere to be found in the state and the deputy who is on the ground is embattled.

The State Chairman has been having nocturnal meetings over this impeachment plan. We see this as an affront to our National Chairman’s peace

move.

“It is our firm belief that this plan, if allowed to stand will not only impede the progress of the State and its people but will be a very terrible precedence in Ondo politics.

“It is on record that the Former Governor of Ondo State Dr Olusegun Mimiko had two deputies in his eight years in Office. Now the present Governor has worked with two in his seven years and preparing for his third Deputy, and if care is not taken, the next Governor will have four deputies before the expiration of his tenure.

“We are not saying that the Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa cannot be impeached, but that due process and the Rule of Law must be followed. We are particularly happy that the Assembly has regard for the Rule of Law by approaching the Ondo State High Court to secure an order for substituted service and the fact that the Speaker of the Assembly has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the order granted by a Federal High Court Judge. Having taken that step, we believe they should wait for the outcome of those processes. As lawmakers, we do not expect them to break the Law.

“I do not see the reason for desperation in the process to impeach the Deputy Governor if not being sponsored by an agent of destabilization.”

Alabi appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the crisis rocking the State Chapter of APC as the party moves towards the governorship election.