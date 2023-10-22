Impeachment: Akeredolu’s Wife Should Thread Carefully, Not To Set Ondo On Fire

Barrister Benson Enikuomehin has called on the wife of Ondo State Governor, Becky Akeredolu to bring the governor out from where she hid him and also thread carefully not to set the state on fire because of her greed to hold on to power at all costs.

Enikuomehin who spoke with some selected Journalists in Lagos said the governor’s wife and others who hide him cannot do the work of the governor, even they keep him till eternity.

The Ondo State-born lawyer said the people of the state didn’t vote for him at Ibadan where they kept him, fine he practised his law at Ibadan before he became the governor of Ondo State. In that case, he should be returned to the state.

“It is natural for one to fall sick, when he was campaigning he never told us in Ondo State that the government house at Alagbaka would be annexed to Ibadan. We Ondo indigenes want to see our governor. We want him to address us. Our government office is not in Ibadan.

“It is not that we are insensitive to his health, I prayed for him when he was abroad, while in Nigeria I also prayed for him. We have the right to know his state of health and his whereabouts.

“I pray to God to show him mercy. Ondo State is bigger than his wife, children and other people acting for him. When they all leave office, Ondo State will continue to exit and be prosperous.

When Ondo State was created, we had different civilian governors and military administrators who have ruled and gone, this is to tell you that Ondo State is bigger than any individual and group of people who called themselves cabal today in Akeredolu’s government.

We have also had Baba Adefarati, Mimiko and Agagu they have also left office and the state still remains. The wife of the governor should know that she’s not the governor, but a wife and she should tread carefully not to set the state on fire.

When Akeredolu was going on medical leave, he never wrote in a leave letter that he would annex the government office to Ibadan. Why Ibadan? That’s what Ondo people want to know and that’s what I am asking his wife and other cabals in his government who took him to Ibadan. If his deputy couldn’t see? how do you expect an ordinary citizen like me and other indigenes will be allowed to see him.”

He further said that Mrs Becky Akeredolu is a wife, not the governor, and she should not put the Sunshine State into crisis. With the game, she’s playing in order to control the government.

“In normal circumstances when a governor is not available either sick or dead, constitutionally it is the deputy governor that has the right to take charge of the affairs of the state, but the reverse is the case in Ondo State, instead the house of assembly want to impeach him.

“When the governor returns from his medical leave what I expected him to have done is to thank the people of the state and his deputy who hold forth for him. It was clear to me that the governor was brought back for the purpose of the impeachment of his deputy.

“Even when he wrote to the state assembly that he had a resume, did he resume? No! It is the responsibility of the governor to write back and said I am back. Unfortunately, where is the governor?

“What I expected from him is that since God has brought him back alive, whatever lucky Ayedatiwa must have done to him either right or wrong, he should have just scolded him and then continued with their government.

“The assembly who initially said they are not impeaching the deputy governor, but suddenly turned around and started shouting that they are going to impeach him, it shows someone is behind the assembly members.

“One of the charges against the deputy governor was that he wanted to topple his boss and take charge of the government. The speaker and all members of the Ondo State Assembly should let peace reign and it should be a paramount thing in their dealings, because whatever they do today will be a history and it will be written for them forever. What we are experiencing in the state now also happened during the regime of the late Musa Ya”Dua. I also want to remind the assembly members that Ondo State is not for a person alone, they should also tread carefully in whatever they are doing.”

“My dear First Lady should learn from the wife of the former governor of Taraba State when her husband’s plane crashed she didn’t hide the governor.

“Mrs Akeredolu should be careful. How many deputies will Akeredolu drop before he finishes his government.? He sent Agboola Ajayi away and it’s now the turn of Lucky Ayedatiwa, things.

“The truth must be told, I am not saying Ayedatiwa is a saint, he has his own shortcomings but they should work together to have a better ending.

“Ayedatiwa also has his own shortcomings, whenever I call him he will never pick up his calls, we are from the same ward. He is lucky to be chosen as the deputy governor, I expected him to have to learn some things from those who have been in politics before for him and take their counsel, he shouldn’t shine more than his boss, but Ayedatiwa’s case is different.

“There are alot of people who want to be deputy governor, but those ones will never advise him well he should reconcile with his boss for both of them to end well as said earlier.

“When I was appointed a Senior Special Assistant on Oil and Gas to the governor, when I noticed that, I was not seeing what I wanted I have no option than to leave. This is not the first time he has had a failed political marriage with his deputy.

“If not that he was packaged back into the country I expected him to call to summon the deputy and scold him and ask him to make some amend, the deputy would definitely comply with his directives, not that you will want to impeach him.

“Section 188 of Nigeria’s constitution, sub-section 1 this section tells us the procedures to follow whenever they want to impeach. One-quarter or one-third of the house must rise and a letter must be served to the deputy governor personally.

“You cannot serve his personal assistant because he’s not the one to be impeached, that procedure was not followed by the assembly that was why his lawyer went to get a substitution order to stop them.

“If the Chief Judge didn’t set up the seven-man panel, it’s the panel who has the right to do it. I am a stakeholder in the Ondo State project because peace in the state is paramount to me and every other Ondo State indigenes.”