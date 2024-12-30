Share

Following the impeachment of South Korea President, Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators probing his declaration of martial law on Monday seek an arrest warrant after he failed to report for questioning.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol was stripped of presidential duties by parliament over his martial law bid but a constitutional court ruling is pending on whether to confirm the impeachment.

The conservative leader also faces criminal charges of insurrection, which could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

According to the report, Yeol has been summoned three times by investigators for questioning but repeatedly refused to present himself including by the December 29 deadline.

READ ALSO

The probe team in a statement noted that the Joint Investigation Headquarters filed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol with the Seoul Western District Court.

The application by investigators marks the first attempt in the country’s history to forcibly detain a president before the impeachment procedure is complete.

Reacting to the arrest application, Yeol’s lawyers submitted a letter to the district court saying the arrest warrant was unjustified.

lawyer Yoon Kab-keun told reporters. “It was requested by an unauthorized agency and does not meet the requirements for an arrest warrant under the Criminal Procedure Act.

“An incumbent president cannot be prosecuted for abuse of power.”

Share

Please follow and like us: