Impeached S’Korean President, Yeol Resist Investigation

The impeached South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol resisted investigations, on Monday, as he refused to answer questions over his failed bid to declare martial law.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol was impeached from office by parliament on Saturday, December 14, and faces concurrent probes over alleged insurrection by both South Korean prosecutors and a joint team of police, defence ministry and anti-corruption investigators.

According to Yonhap news agency, the joint investigation unit also asked that the suspended president appear to answer questions on Wednesday 18 December, but were rebuffed by his office, investigators could seek a court-issued arrest warrant should he continue to refuse.

South Korea’s Constitution said the Court began proceedings against Yeol and has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.

Fresh elections must be held within two months if his removal is upheld by the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon’s stead.

Yeol and some of his inner circle could face possible life imprisonment, or even the death penalty if found guilty and he remains under a travel ban.

