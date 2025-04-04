Impeached S’Korean President, Yeol Remove From Office

Share

On Friday, South Korea’s top court unanimously ruled to remove the impeached President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been unanimously removed from office over his fatal martial law declaration on Friday, April 4.

New Telegraph gathered that President Yeol’s removal from office was declared by South Korea’s top court and took effect immediately.

The development has, however, triggered fresh presidential elections, which must be held within 60 days, according to the judgment delivered on Friday Morning.

It would be recalled that Yeol was suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

He was also arrested on insurrection charges as part of a separate criminal case.

“Given the serious negative impact and far-reaching consequences of the respondent’s constitutional violations… (We) dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“Yoon’s actions violate the core principles of the rule of law and democratic governance.

“In the end, the respondent’s unconstitutional and illegal acts are a betrayal of the people’s trust and constitute a serious violation of the law that cannot be tolerated.” Acting court President Moon Hyung-bae said while delivering the ruling.

Opposition party lawmakers clapped their hands as the verdict was announced, calling it historic, while lawmakers from Yeol’s party filed out of the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Yeol apologized for failing to meet the people’s expectations in a brief statement released after the verdict.

