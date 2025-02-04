Impeached S’Korean President, Yeol In Court For Hearings

Share

The impeached South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol was on Tuesday in court for the hearings that will decide whether to officially remove him from office or to restore him back as the President of the country.

The embattled President arrived at the court in a convoy of black SUVs to attend a hearing scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm (0500 GMT).

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol was arrested and suspended from duties over his declaration of martial law.

Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law only lasted around six hours as the opposition-led parliament defied armed troops to vote it down and later impeached him over the move.

During the court presiding, Yeol argued that he did not believe the short-lived martial law was a failed martial law but rather one that ended a bit sooner than he expected.

Meanwhile, at Tuesday’s hearing, two former military commanders and an ex-spy agency officials are set to testify as witnesses.

Hong Jang-won, a former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, testified before lawmakers that he had been ordered to arrest politicians a claim that contradicts Yeol’s denial of such an order.

However, at previous hearings, Yoon denied instructing top military commanders to drag out lawmakers from parliament to prevent them from voting down his decree, a claim refuted by opposition MPs.

He is being held in detention but has been attending impeachment hearings at the Constitutional Court, which will determine whether his impeachment is upheld.

