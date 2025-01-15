Share

The Impeached President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested over his failed martial law bid, ending a weeks-long standoff with authorities.

New Telegraph gathered that Yeol who was arrested on Wednesday, January 15, has become the first South Korean President to be detained in the nation’s history.

According to the reports, hundreds of police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) again surrounded the residence, some scaling perimeter walls and hiking up back trails to reach the main building.

However, after a standoff of about five hours, authorities announced he had been arrested and the impeached leader released a pre-recorded video message.

READ ALSO

“I decided to respond to the Corruption Investigation Office, to prevent any unfortunate bloodshed”. He stated

The impeached President left his residence in a convoy and was taken to the offices of the CIO as Investigators began questioning him.

According to the report, the former prosecutor who led the conservative People Power Party (PPP) to election victory in 2022, Yeol could face the death penalty or life in jail if he is found guilty of insurrection.

Yeol who had sought to evade arrest for weeks by remaining in his residential compound, was protected by members of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) who had remained loyal to him.

Share

Please follow and like us: