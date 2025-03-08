Impeached S’Korean President Regains Freedom

Share

Yoon Suk Yeo l, The impeached President of South Korea,has been released from detention after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the impeached leader’s arrest warrant on insurrection charges

Saturday Telegraph reports that Yeol was seen walking out of the detention center smiling before bowing deeply in front of waiting supporters on March 8.

His supporters cheered as the suspended president walked past and got into a convoy of vehicles.

READ ALSO

“First of all, I would like to thank the Central District Court for their courage and determination in correcting the illegality,” Yeol said in a statement.

His lawyers said the court decision confirmed that the president’s detainment was problematic in both procedural and substantive aspects, calling the ruling the beginning of a journey to restore the rule of law.

However, Yeol remains suspended from his duties, and his criminal and impeachment trials continue over his short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

The Seoul Central District Court canceled Yeol’s arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and questions about the legality of the investigation process.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

