Impeached S’Korean President In Court Over Failed Martial Law Bid

The impeached South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol in court to attend a hearing that will decide whether to extend his detention as investigators probe his failed martial law bid.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Judge at Seoul Western District Court was set to review the request at a 2:00 pm (0500 GMT) hearing.

If approved, the new warrant would likely extend Yoon’s detention by 20 dais expected Saturday night or early Sunday, January 19.

However, before the hearing, Yeol’s lawyer Yoon Kab-keun told newsmen the president would attend with the intention of restoring his honour.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) is probing Yoon for insurrection, a charge that could see him jailed for life or executed if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Yeol’s die-hard supporters gathered outside the court building trying to surround the blue van carrying the suspended leader.

Recall that Yeol, who has claimed his arrest is illegal, threw the nation into chaos on December 3 when he attempted to suspend the civilian rule, citing the need to combat threats from “anti-state elements”

