Impeached Ogun Speaker Faces Probe Panel

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Monday, appeared before a probe panel set up to investigate the allegations levelled against him by 18 of the 26 members of the Assembly.

Oluomo was last Tuesday impeached by 18 members out of the 26 members of the House over allegations concerning high handedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency and pitching members against themselves.

But, the former Speaker who described his impeachment as “illegal” approached the State High Court to challenge his removal.

The Assembly set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to probe the impeached Speaker for alleged financial misappropriation and other allegations.

The committee was set up at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bolanle Ajayi.

The committee which is headed by Musefiu Lamidi, a member representing Ado/Odo II State constituency met behind closed doors at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking to journalists shortly after appearing before the committee, the former Speaker faulted the composition of the committee, saying that five of the eight-member committee are not eligible to be members.

Oluomo disclosed that he responded to all allegations levelled against him.

After much deliberation on the former speaker’s response, Oluomo was directed to step aside pending the outcome of the ad hoc committee.

Oluomo said, “I am a democrat. I am a lawmaker, the longest-serving one. I got an invitation, they served me the invitation today (Monday) after they had earlier given me notice of impeachment, and I wrote back to them that the notice of impeachment was not detailed.

“The Standing Rule of the House says that anyone invited to appear on a committee should be giving the details in writing. I expected them to give me details.

“But today (Monday) they served my office at 10:45 am at the office of the Speaker, I was not there, but the letter was brought to me outside and I signed it at 11:30 am.

“When I read the letter, I noticed that they said I should come and appear by 3 pm and as a respecter of the Law, I decided to honour the invite.

“When they asked me to talk, I said I came because of the respect I have for the House.

‘Secondly, it will be prejudice for me to start addressing the issues, because the matter is before the court.”