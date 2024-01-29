Impeached Ogun Speaker Docked For N2.5bn Financial Misappropriation

The impeached speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was on Monday docked before a Federal High court sitting in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, capital of the state for alleged misappropriation.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside two principal officers of the Assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji.

Oluomo and two others were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over alleged misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N2.5 billion.

The former Speaker allegedly committed the crime while he was the Speaker of the Assembly between 2019 and 2022.

It would be recalled that 18 out of 26 lawmakers had last Tuesday impeached Oluomo over allegations concerning high handedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency and pitching members against themselves.

But, the former Speaker who described his impeachment as “illegal”, vowed to challenge his impeachment in court.

On Monday, shortly after the trio entered the dock, the court discovered that the Counsel to the anti-graft agency could not make it to court.

The Judge, O.O Okeke, however, adjourned the case to 29th February and 1st of March.

Meanwhile, a mild drama played out at the court, as operatives ordered journalists out of the court, preventing them from covering the proceeding.

As the presiding judge, Okeke stepped out of her chamber and Oluomo’s case was mentioned, two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) approached journalists, insisting that they leave the courtroom on the order of the court registrar.