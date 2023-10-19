Impeach Akeredolu, PDP Charges Ondo Assembly

…You lack knowledge of Governor’s duty-Assembly

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and the State House of Assembly differed sharply on the call for the impeachment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for allegedly violating Section 193(2) of the 1999 constitution.

While the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei said it was time to impeach the governor, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi slammed the opposition for displaying a lack of knowledge of governance.

Peretei in a statement titled “It Is Time To Impeach Rotimi Akeredolu” said the time has come for the State House of Assembly to immediately begin the impeachment process of Akeredolu for violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

His words “It is no longer news that Ondo State has been on auto-pilot for nearly six months, grounding all activities of the government due to the ill health of the Governor.

“Unfortunately, rather than tell the citizens the truth, most of Akeredolu’s handlers have resorted to insulting the sensibilities of the people by making a public show of their ignorance. The handling of Akeredolu’s condition by his aides has robbed the Governor of public sympathy.

“The Constitution envisaged that a State Governor can be ill or incapacitated as is the case with Akeredolu now and therefore made safeguards. Section 193(2) states expressly that “the Governor of a state shall hold regular meetings with the Deputy Governor and all Commissioners of the Government of the State, determine the general direction of policies of the state amongst other provisions.

“When was the last time Akeredolu held a State Executive Council meeting? It is not a crime to be ill, but that will not be the reason an entire state must be brought to its knees.

“Peoples Democratic Party calls on the State Assembly to invoke sections 189(1) to cause a Medical Panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our party wishes to urge the Governor’s aides to stop ridiculing themselves by defending the indefensible and standing logic on its head.”

However, the Assembly urged the people to ignore the PDP because it lacked knowledge of the duties of a Governor

Ogunmolasuyi said the Governor has been performing his constitutional duties and has not breached any aspect of the Constitution. He said the Assembly has noted ongoing developmental projects across the state including prompt payment of salaries and clearing of backlog of salary arrears.

He said the PDP was not in the know whether the State Executive Council meeting was held or not.

His words “The Governor is doing his duties. Everything is going on well in the state. We have met with the Governor and all those that want to meet with him. If the Governor is not doing what he is supposed to do, we will question him. He has signed all bills brought before him. What we know is that the PDP is a dead party. They cannot stipulate the duties of a Governor.”