Impasse: AU suspends Niger as ECOWAS envoy assures of diplomatic resolution

Former Head of State and Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger Republic, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has assured that the political crisis would be resolved diplomatically, but the African Union suspended the country yesterday.

Abubakar gave this assurance yesterday while interacting with newsmen at the State House after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who doubles as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS.

Responding to question on possibility of military action in Niger, he said “hopefully diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go war, it doesn’t pay anybody but, then again, our leaders have said if all fails… and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere; we’ll get out of this mess.”

Abubakar, who had last weekend held a meeting with the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and the leaders of the junta in the country, said he had delivered the terms of the Abdouramane Tchiani-led junta to ECOWAS.

According to him, correspondences had opend between the West African regional bloc and the military in Niger, noting that the line of contact opened by ECOWAS through his appointment as envoy has been very fruitful, expressing hope that something concrete would soon come out of it.

Hisv wods: “As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have made me an Envoy to Niger Republic and we were there over the weekend to see the military people and discussed to find a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves.

“So that’s why I’m here this afternoon, together with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, to give a report back to Mr President on our discussions in Niger. I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and, hopefully, we’ll get somewhere.”

On the divergence in opinions by both the regional bloc and the junta about return to quick return to democratic rule, Abubakar said:

“We’ve started talking, they have made their own points and then I made my report to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State and President. He will now consult with his colleagues and then the ding-dong starts and we’ll get somewhere hopefully.”

Also at the meeting were the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) yesterday suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities following last month’s coup “until the effective restoration of constitutional order.”

In a communique issued on yesterday, the bloc noted that its decision to suspend Niger followed the failure of the military junta to hand over power to the democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum.

