ImpactHER Founder Recognized As Role Model

President and Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, has been named as the global Heroes Role Model for 2025 in the executive category by INvolve and YouTube.

The global Heroes Role Model lists which is put together by INvolve and supported by YouTube is meant to showcase leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and smashing the ceiling for women within global business.

These inspirational leaders are paving the way when it comes to increasing representation and driving inclusion even in the workplace.

In her acceptance speech, Ukala noted that being named on the 2025 Heroes list is more than a recognition but a testament to the tireless work ImpactHER has put into empowering over 200,000 African women entrepreneurs with access to trainings, resources and global opportunities.

Through the great work being executed by ImpactHER across African and the Caribbean, Ukala has been a driving force for inclusion, equity and economic transformation across Africa. “I am deeply humbled to be named to the 2025 Heroes Executive Role Model List supported by Youtube.

This recognition belongs to every woman working quietly yet powerfully to create space for others. My selection as a YouTube Hero highlights what we already know: that leadership is about creating lasting change, turning challenges into opportunities and paving the way for women-led businesses to thrive. This achievement is proof that when vision, courage and service come together, the impact resonates far beyond borders”, she hinted.