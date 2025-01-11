Share

In the sterile silence of a hospital cardiology department, the profound impact of smoking on cardiovascular health is visible in every patient chart, every irregular heartbeat displayed on monitors, and every exhausted expression of individuals battling advanced cardiovascular disease.

Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of morbidity and premature mortality worldwide, and despite decades of relentless public health campaigns, clear warning labels, and scientific research elucidating its devastating effects, tobacco continues to be a global health crisis.

Cigarette smoke is a hazardous attack that targets the cardiovascular system, whose intricate system sustains life by providing vital nutrients and oxygen to the body.

At the molecular level, cigarette smoke delivers a cocktail of harmful substances, with nicotine, carbon monoxide (CO), and tar taking centre stage.

Nicotine, a highly addictive alkaloid, stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and vasoconstriction.

This increased the cardiovascular workload of the heart to operate under excessive stress, while simultaneously reducing oxygen delivery to the myocardium.

The impact of nicotine on lipid metabolism is evident, as it can increase LDL cholesterol and decrease HDL cholesterol levels, leading to atherosclerotic plaque formation.

In addition, nicotine induces insulin resistance, induces oxidative stress, and impairs endothelial cell function factors, which together exacerbate cardiovascular vulnerability. Carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless gas found in cigarette smoke affects heart efficiency.

By binding to haemoglobin with an affinity more than 200 times higher than oxygen, CO reduces the blood’s ability to carry oxygen, creating a state of chronic hypoxia. This forces the heart to work harder to deliver oxygen to the tissues, increasing myocardial oxygen demand and the risk of ischemic events.

Chronic exposure to CO also generates oxidative free radicals, which damage blood vessel endothelial cells and accelerate arterial ageing, thereby increasing the risk of hypertension and ischemic heart disease.

Tar is a viscous residue full of toxic compounds that attach to the delicate endothelial lining of blood vessels. It causes inflammation, oxidative stress, and cellular dysfunction. Over time, these processes promote atherosclerosis, hardening of the arteries, and impaired vascular repair mechanisms.

The microvasculature, essential for tissue and organ perfusion, also becomes less responsive to prolonged tar exposure, making individuals more susceptible to acute cardiovascular events.

Data suggests that chronic tar exposure significantly increases the risk of arterial thrombosis, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and chronic ischemia. The clinical consequences of smoking-induced cardiovascular damage are serious and long-lasting.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) stands out as one of the most prevalent outcomes, driven by atherosclerosis, arterial narrowing, and reduced myocardial perfusion. Similarly, smoking is a well-established risk factor for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, where vascular damage and prothrombotic conditions significantly increase the risk of stroke.

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is another common consequence, manifested by impaired blood circulation in the limbs, critical limb injuries, and non-healing wounds. In addition, smoking weakens the aortic wall, increasing vulnerability to aneurysms and potentially fatal ruptures.

The financial and societal costs of smoking-related cardiovascular disease cannot be overstated. Global health systems incur significant costs related to hospitalization, surgical procedures, medications, and long-term management of chronic cardiovascular disease. In addition to direct health costs, productivity losses due to disability, prolonged illness, and premature mortality place additional burdens on economic systems. Tobacco control is not only a health priority but also an economic imperative.

The dangers of smoking do not only affect the smoker, but secondhand smoke also (SHS) poses a significant health risk to nonsmokers, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease. Exposure to SHS causes acute endothelial dysfunction, platelet activation, and increased arterial stiffness, all risk factors for cardiovascular events.

Alarmingly, even brief exposure to SHS increases the risk of acute coronary syndromes. Prenatal exposure to SHS poses additional risks, including congenital heart defects and long-term cardiovascular dysfunction in children.

Despite the picture created by the cardiovascular consequences of smoking, quitting offers hope. The cardiovascular system has an incredible ability to recover once you stop smoking. Within minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to stabilize. Within hours, carbon monoxide levels drop, improving oxygen delivery. Over the weeks and months, vascular function improves and inflammation decreases. After a decade or more of prolonged abstinence, an individual’s cardiovascular risk begins to approach that of someone who has never smoked.

To successfully quit smoking, you often need to adopt a multifaceted strategy. Pharmacological interventions, including nicotine replacement therapies, and varenicline, play a crucial role in relieving withdrawal symptoms and reducing cravings.

Behavioural interventions, such as cognitive behavioural therapy and individual counselling, address the psychological aspects of nicotine addiction. Social and peer support, whether through support groups or family encouragement, helps to empower and motivate sustained abstinence.

On a broader scale, addressing tobacco use as a public health priority requires collaboration at the individual, clinical, societal, and government levels.

Policy measures, including increased taxes on tobacco products, smoking bans in public places, and restrictions on tobacco marketing, have been effective in reducing smoking rates. Public health campaigns must also adapt to new challenges, such as the growing popularity of vaping and the dual use of tobacco, which pose new health risks.

International organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), continue to lead tobacco control initiatives, focusing on education, prevention, and accessible smoking cessation programs. These coordinated efforts, combined with innovative research and evidence-based interventions, are leading the way in reducing tobacco-related cardiovascular disease worldwide.

In conclusion, smoking remains a formidable factor in cardiovascular disease, perpetuating inflammation, oxidative damage, and vascular dysfunction. However, smoking cessation has both immediate and long-term benefits, reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease, health care costs, and societal losses.

Tackling this global health crisis requires sustained commitment, innovative strategies, and cross-sector collaboration. The potential benefits of a healthier population, stronger health systems, and longer lives underscore the urgency and importance of this effort.

*Animasaun Is a postgraduate student at The University of Southern Mississippi and an exercise physiologist, Indiana University Health.

