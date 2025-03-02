Impact of Public Shaming On Adolescent Devt: Call for restorative practices in schools (I)

Share

A culture that has become increasingly prevalent in our society is the “cancel culture” or “shaming culture,” particularly against students or individuals who commit infractions. My focus in this paper is on students, both in secondary schools and universities, and how public shaming impacts their development.

A recent example is the case of a female student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University who was caught on camera verbally assaulting a lecturer. The incident occurred when the lecturer asked her to give him the right of way on a walkway in front of the Faculty of Arts, where she was recording a TikTok video.

While the student’s actions were entirely unacceptable and condemnable in any decent society, the subsequent public shaming and culture that followed her actions are equally concerning. She was subjected to name-calling, attacks on her upbringing, abusing her parents with unprinted names, and calls for her expulsion from the university. This reaction, though rooted in a desire to condemn her behavior, raises important questions about the effectiveness and ethics of such punitive measures.

The argument often made in favor of public shaming is that it serves as a deterrent to others who might consider similar actions. While I acknowledge the concerns of those who advocate for such measures, I do not believe that shaming and canceling individuals is the best solution. Subjecting a student to public humiliation can have long-term psychological consequences, including damage to self-esteem, mental health, and social relationships. Instead of encouraging growth and accountability, punitive measures often lead to resentment, disengagement, and a lack of care in institutions. In the case of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University student, the focus should not have been on shaming her but on addressing the root causes of her behavior and providing her with an opportunity to learn from her mistakes through restorative discipline. There is a parlance in Yoruba; ‘a a kin le omo buburu fun ekun p’aje’ loosely translated to mean; you do not chase a recalcitrant child for a tiger to devour.

As adults, educators, and parents, our responsibility should be to guide erring students toward restorative practices rather than punitive ones. Restorative discipline emphasizes accountability, healing, and growth, creating an environment where students can reflect on their actions, make amends, and develop empathy. Unlike punitive measures, which focus solely on punishment, restorative practices aim to repair harm and build positive relationships. By adopting restorative approaches, schools can create safer, more inclusive environments that support adolescent development and reduce the likelihood of recurring misconduct. It is time to move away from the culture of public shaming and embrace a more compassionate and constructive approach to discipline.

Dr. Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston, US, in her book; Daring Greatly and The Gifts of Imperfection, she explains how shame-based discipline can harm students’ confidence and long-term development. Brown argues that public shaming in schools; such as calling out students in front of peers, using humiliation as punishment, or labeling students as “bad”, leads to disconnection, fear, and low self-esteem. She emphasizes that shame does not promote positive behavior change but instead encourages anxiety, withdrawal, and even rebellion.

Many scholars in the family and parenting space here in Nigeria have also done extensive work on this. Mr Taiwo Akinlami is Africa’s foremost Child development researcher and family Attorney. In one of his ever-refreshing series; Taiwo Akinlami’s 35 Child Protection CREED. He advocated against public shaming and canceled culture, courageously confronted conventional practices that dehumanize children, highlighting the inherent contradiction between such methods and the true purpose of discipline; protecting the dignity and worth of the student. He emphasized further that the culture of discipline must be sustained through exemplary leadership.

Mrs. Ronke Adeniyi, a distinguished school owner in the prestigious Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, has been a vocal advocate against the harmful effects of labeling and shaming students, both at home and in school environments. Through her insightful webinars and scholarly papers, she has consistently highlighted how children internalize these labels, as their subconscious minds absorb and reinforce them over time. She further emphasizes that some of these affected students may be grappling with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a condition that can only be accurately diagnosed through clinical therapy unknown to parents and schools.

Africa’s foremost family life strategist and child abuse activist who also is the founder of Centre for Sex Education Nigeria, Mr Praise Fowowe, has in many fora including his book, “Out of Box Parenting” discussed the detrimental impact of traditional disciplinary methods that may shame or suppress a child’s individuality. He advocates instead, for approaches that recognize and cultivate each child’s unique potential. Additionally, he has taken this advocacy beyond the family to educational systems, where he notes that many schools struggle to manage student behavior effectively, pointing out that teachers often feel powerless without traditional punitive tools they were used to.

I will expand on this in my concluding publication next week, where I will discuss the needed interventions that will promote and encourage restorative discipline against erring students. Stay tuned.

