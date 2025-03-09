Impact of Public Shaming on Adolescent Development: A call for restorative practices in schools (II)

Share

A man from the Eastern part of Nigeria, who read Part 1 of this piece last week shared an interesting childhood story with me when he telephoned me. He narrated an incident that occurred about 20 years ago in his village. He was 18 years old and vividly remembers a tragic event involving three boys in their early 20s who were notorious for breaking into homes and stealing jewelry and other valuables.

One day, they were finally caught. The enraged villagers decided to make an example of them. They were taken to the village square, where they were stripped naked, severely beaten, and subjected to intense humiliation. To worsen their suffering, hot pepper was poured on their wounded bodies to intensify their pain. The ordeal lasted for about two hours as they were paraded around the village, with the intention of deterring others from engaging in similar crimes.

All through the boys wept profusely while the beating lasted, pleading for mercy. Yet, the head of the community insisted that they be punished further. Their cries for help were ignored, as the villagers were determined to teach them a lesson through public shaming.

These boys could not bear further shame and rejection due to the punishment, they left the village and relocated to the city. Instead of turning away from crime, they became even more deeply entrenched in criminal activities. In the city, they joined larger and more organized crime syndicates, eventually becoming hardened armed robbers. Ironically, they ended up terrorizing not only neighboring communities but also their very own village; the same place where they had been publicly shamed.

This man’s childhood experience corroborated my stance against public shaming. If public shaming were truly an effective antidote to behavioral infractions, these boys would have learned their lesson and reformed. Instead, their experience of extreme humiliation and ostracization only pushed them further into crime. The psychological scars left by public humiliation can drive individuals towards a path of resentment, social isolation, and increased criminal behavior rather than reform.

This story presents a crucial point for reflection. Does public humiliation truly lead to behavioral correction, or does it merely suppress deviant tendencies temporarily while breeding deeper resentment? If we genuinely seek to address delinquent behavior among adolescents and young adults, we must consider alternative restorative approaches that focus on rehabilitation, psychological support, and reintegration rather than public shaming and ostracization.

Let us explore together methods of correction that prioritize reform over disgrace which ensures that individuals are guided towards positive transformation rather than driven further into cycles of crime and societal rejection.

One of the best strategies we have introduced to schools and families we work with and proven to be effective is character education

Character education is a foundation for adolescent growth. It is not just about teaching students right from wrong; it is a proactive approach to nurturing their moral and ethical development. It goes beyond the walls of the classroom, emphasizing personal growth in all aspects of their lives. Adolescents need guidance in shaping their identity, and character education provides a structured way to help them develop self-awareness, empathy, and responsibility.

One of the key aspects of character education is planning for students’ personal growth outside the classroom. Education should not be limited to academic excellence alone; it must also prepare students for real-world challenges. Character education, when incorporated into the school system, encourages restorative practices that focus on helping students learn from their mistakes rather than simply punishing them. By doing so, it creates an environment where students can develop resilience, emotional intelligence, and a sense of purpose.

Another crucial component of character education is helping students choose their own core values. Adolescents are in a formative stage where they begin to define their principles and beliefs. If they are only subjected to public humiliation for their mistakes, they may develop values based on fear and shame rather than integrity and self-respect. Instead, educators and parents should facilitate conversations that allow students to reflect on their actions, understand the consequences, and determine the kind of individuals they want to become. By promoting self-reflection and ownership of values, character education empowers students to make ethical decisions, not because they fear punishment, but because they genuinely believe in doing what is right.

Public shaming as a disciplinary tool contradicts the very essence of character education. Instead of encouraging lifelong learners who grow from their experiences, it breeds resentment, insecurity, and even rebellion. Restorative practices, on the other hand, align with the goals of character education by providing students with the tools to acknowledge their actions, make amends, and develop a stronger moral compass. Ultimately, a society that prioritizes character education over shame-based discipline will raise individuals who are not just academically successful but also emotionally and socially responsible citizen

I will end this paper with a Yoruba parlance, amukuun, eru e wo, oni t’oke leri; e o ri tisale (you do not blame a knock-kneed man for not carrying his load properly, his legs already wobbled. If we must demand a good behavior from our adolescents, character education that teaches restorative practices must be infused in their curriculum

