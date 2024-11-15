‘Impact Of Mother’s Education On Child’s Health Unquantifiable’

Share

Studies have shown that Nigeria is among the top largest contributors to the under-5 and maternal mortality rate in the world.

Poverty, limited access to medical treatment, limited access to health care workers, lack of awareness, and poor hygiene all increase the risk of deadly but preventable diseases, making them the main causes of high mortality rates among babies and mothers.

This understanding facilitated a response and a need to provide a solution to the underlying problem in Nigeria and in 2009, Hauwa Abbas, founder and president, Silver Lining Initiative and her team began with the broad idea of using their resources to help those captured in this framework who cannot help themselves regardless of how much they try.

Silver lining

On inspiration to limit the scope of silver lining initiative to cover children, women and youths, Abbas said: “We started basically for children, however as we started working, we realised that you can’t access the child without touching the mother as they progress, we realised also that it’s amazing to touch the child and the mother but, what happens when the child grows to adolescence age?

So we added the adolescence part. We feel like these are the vulnerable groups in society.”

In addressing the issues of education as it concerns women and children, the founder noted that her focus was not on education when she started initially but on health.

“We were more community health driven; health advocacy, intervention provision of health commodities, free health treatment and general health education for the community.

We realised that having the basic education is important for people to be able to take their health seriously; you must have basic education to understand the value of sending your children to school.

It can be deadly for a child if the mother don’t understand how the health practitioner instruct the drugs should be taken so, at that point we decide to do adult education at community level where we bring together mothers who have never been to school and do a short period of training for them for basic skills within the period of three to six months depending on individual participation.

“At the end of the training you will find out that women, who hitherto do not know how to read or write, can now write their names and other basic things of education that alone gave them value for education because they can now translate that to their children.

That is why for us, adult education is also very important for women to be able to send their children to school,” she said.

Funding

She lamented that although the programme is still on but the organisation lacked funding for it presently.

“The programme is still on but, unfortunately we don’t have funding for it at this point but whenever we do, we ensure that a particular community benefits from it.

As a sample we have done it in few communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jigawa State but we intend to scale up on it because it’s very important and I encourage other NGOs to key into that in communities they work and promote adult education because it’s not a competition,” she said.

On the availability of silver lining for the needy initiative for children in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps especially in the area of health, Abbas said they were fully involved.

IDPs

“When the IDP situation started we were fully involved with the focus on Yola; we have given them health commodities for their clinic, clutches, health talk and birthing kits because we have lots of pregnant women in the camps and we desire them to have safe delivery.

We supported them in the aspect of health and we have continued to give our support when needed.” Speaking about the challenges, she said: “It’s one thing to reach people, which is the right thing to do, but they must understand and value what you are teaching them.

Change is continuous especially with malaria. You can’t just go to communities and tell people to keep their environment clean, sleep under mosquito nets and disappear; it has to continue.

Even concerning the mosquito nets you are donating, is there a demonstration on how to use it? “We have heard so many stories in the past that people just hide mosquito nets and when you go back there some other times, you discover that they use it for fishing and all sorts of things you won’t understand.

The gatekeepers of the community, the chiefs and women leaders need to be trained so that they can continue to spread the message.

“It’s not just about going there, you need to empower and equip people that live in those communities. “I don’t like focusing my discussion on internally displaced persons, there are people who are not displaced in rural communities that are worse off than the IDPs.

I say this because, many of those who are internally displaced are in camps and the camps are taking responsibility because whether we like it or not, international organisations and governments fund those camps.

The camps are known because they are being advertised whereas there are hundreds of thousand communities in Nigeria that have no water, electricity, schools and lack health centres. “For me it’s not just about looking at the IDPs but those in low income settings should be considered as well.

For example, we gave 209 women empowerment support for their businesses last year. We have given different amounts to support women in their businesses and they are not grants but we monitor them to know the progress of their businesses and there are so many success stories from last year’s activities.”

Primary healthcare

Talking about the state of primary health care in Nigeria she said: “The state primary health care (PHC) in Nigeria is disgraceful, for the ones that even exist. When you enter most of them, you would not want a goat to give birth there talk much less of a human being.

I remember the maternity room had no mattress and when the baby is born, they put them in a surgical tray instead of a cot. But we raised funds, renovated the place and put a few things in order.

“The government can’t do it alone and I believe a couple of organisations and well meaning Nigerians need to step in to support.

The affluent people we have in Nigeria are people who were born and went to school here in Nigeria and why is it that they are not adopting a school, PHC, from the community where they came from so as to support the future of people?

It’s unfair for them to be living the way they are now knowing that they are products of Nigeria. I am very passionate about it because I just don’t see why they are not doing it.

The rich men in communities where their PHC and schools are not working need to do something. “We have a programme where we reach out to girls in different communities monthly. We have various clubs that run every month where girls are taught hygiene and the importance of education.

When a girl values education, it pushes back marriage for a few more years. We are not telling people not to marry but ruling out early child marriage until their body organ matures enough is important.

That is when the girl child is mentally ready to become a mother because motherhood is about raising another human being. That is why we teach them the right things to do. We are happy that there is a day dedicated to a girl child but our work doesn’t stop on that day.”

Success stories

She enumerated her success stories recorded from the programme: “We have recorded amazing success stories.

For example, our parenting class has been going on for a few years and what we have seen is that parents have been able to build better communication skills with their children and that is the focus of the class.

We also teach them how to use what is available to feed their children nutritiously so that the children are healthy. A healthy child is a peace of mind for parents.” Abbas said that she is not comfortable with the budget allocated to health.

“I can never be comfortable with that budget. The only time I will be comfortable is when Nigeria meets the 15 per cent they agreed to in 2001.

Other countries who we hosted are complying; the only thing that will make me and other public health experts comfortable is when Nigeria commits to that 15 per cent.”

