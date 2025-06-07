Impact Of Increased Federal Allocation On Development In Oshodi

Share

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced, “subsidy is gone,” Nigerians retorted and feared and panicked rented the air, thinking the nation would go into hyperinflation, but behold, it comes with exciting opportunities. The administration of President Bola Tinubu, since assumption of office, has brought a wave of economic reforms and fiscal policies that have positively reshaped governance across all tiers in Nigeria.

One of the most significant and impactful of these reforms has been the increased federal allocation to local governments. This initiative, driven by a vision of grassroots development, has enabled local government administrations across the country to scale up their service delivery and Oshodi-Isolo Local Government stands out as a shining example of this transformation.

The Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede believes that President Tinubu’s policies are people-oriented policies as they have empowered local governments with more financial autonomy and capacity. For instance, the increased federal allocation has made it possible for Oshodi-Isolo local government to embark on an unprecedented wave of infrastructural development, directly improving the quality of life of its residents and positively impacting businesses.

The council chairman wants Nigerians to continue to support President Bola Tinubu, while hailing some of the economic achievements of administration which he said include the following:

1. Fuel Subsidy Removal:– Rechanneling over $10 billion annually into essential sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure across the country.

2. Revenue Doubling:– Aggregate government revenue more than doubled in 2024, enhancing fiscal stability and budget execution.

3. Debt Sustainability:– Debt servicing now consumes a reduced portion of national revenue (down from 97% to 68%).

4. Exchange Rate Unification:– Boosted investor confidence and foreign direct investment by streamlining the forex regime.

5. Foreign Reserves Growth:– Rebuilding of the reserves to over $37 billion, ensuring macroeconomic stability.

6. Improved Oil Production:– Crude oil output has increased significantly, improving Nigeria’s export earnings.

7. Infrastructure Funding:– Launch of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund with a target of ₦20 trillion.

8. CNG Initiative: – $100 billion compressed natural gas initiative to lower transport costs and reduce dependency on fuel imports.

9. Balance of Payments Surplus:– Achieved a $6.83 billion surplus in 2024, a major boost to Nigeria’s financial outlook.

10. Minimum Wage Increase:– A new national minimum wage of ₦70,000 to ease cost-of-living pressures for Nigerian workers.

Other achievements include student loans, the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the foreign reserves increase, to mention but a few.

These gains, he believes, reflect a government that is both responsive and committed to building a prosperous, inclusive economy for all Nigerians. As a local government chairman, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede came to office with nothing but a vast experience and strong determination to transform his dream for Oshodi into a reality.

Empowered by the increased allocation from the federal government, the chairman has embarked on a wide range of impactful projects massive road rehabilitation and Construction across major streets and inner roads within the local government to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity.

At the current count, the administration has successfully completed 53 roads with a strong move to complete many others before the completion of the first term. He also constructed modern drainage systems to reduce flooding and improve sanitation.

All the roads constructed are done with modern and durable drainage systems. He upgraded primary healthcare centres to make affordable healthcare more accessible to residents. Procured two ambulances and with another state of the art health centre under construction.

He also renovated and equipped Public schools to ensure a conducive learning environment for children. He presented school bags, exercise books, uniforms, and other writing materials to the pupils. He also provided a school bus that transports pupils to school and takes them back.

Thousands of GCE and JAMB forms have equally been distributed to the indigent students while a two-storey building for St. Paul is currently under construction. This school is the first of its kind in the history of the local government.

He embarked on youth empowerment and skills acquisition programs, which have created employment and reduced youth restiveness in the local government. He provided solar-powered street lights to enhance security and nighttime visibility across major areas. About 40 streets have been fixed with solar panel street lights.

He installed CCTV cameras in 40 strategic streets of the local government and improved security and drastically reduced insecurities in the local government. He provided potable water for the residents.

The chairman has successfully dug over 50 boreholes across the local government, putting an end to the perennial water problems experienced by the affected communities.

These achievements would not have been possible without the renewed federal commitment to empowering local governments financially as championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. With this, Oloyede, is calling for support for President Bola Tinubu.

He believes that the policies of the current administration are not only stabilizing the economy but also delivering real development at the grassroots. As the country continues on this path of reform and renewal, collective support will ensure that the gains achieved so far are sustained and expanded.

