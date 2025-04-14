Impact First: NNPC Ltd, FIRST E&P Joint Venture Supports NGOs With N287m

Share

The NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) held its 2025 ‘Impact FIRST’ grant presentation event on April 4, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

At the event, twelve non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the country were awarded over N287 million in grants to support their initiatives and create pathways for growth and development in the communities they serve.

Through the ‘Impact FIRST’ initiative, the JV provides financial support to NGOs that work towards addressing pressing societal issues in the areas of education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Loveday Minanengiyeofori, Lead, Community Relations at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), represented Engr. Seyi Omotowa, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS at the event.

While speaking, he commended the efforts of the beneficiary NGOs in inspiring hope and tackling societal challenges. He said: “NNPC Ltd is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote social change.

Through the Impact FIRST Grant, we are establishing partnerships with organizations that are making significant contributions to their communities.

“Our collaboration with FIRST E&P allows us to support projects aimed at improving lives and generating both economic and social benefits.” Mr. Emmanuel Etomi, Executive Director of Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, emphasized the significance of partnerships in fostering development.

He said: “As an organisation, we have seen firsthand how meaningful change happens – not in isolation, but through collaboration. We recognize that NGOs play a vital role in addressing complex social challenges, particularly in communities that are often underserved.

“By empowering and resourcing these organisations, we collectively create ripples of transformation that extend far beyond what any single entity can achieve alone.”

This year’s Impact FIRST Grants were given to 12 outstanding non-profit organizations for their commitment to addressing critical social challenges across Nigeria.

The beneficiary NGOs include: This year’s Impact FIRST Grants were given to 12 outstanding non-profit organisations for their commitment to addressing critical social challenges across Nigeria.

The beneficiary NGOs include The Asido Foundation, Health Emergency Impact (HEI), The Sickle Cell Foundation (SCFN), Raising Star African Foundation, The IREDE Foundation, The Cerebral Palsy Center, FREEE (FREEE Environmental Sustainability & Clean Climate Initiatives), FATE Foundation, Street 2 School, Health and Development Support Programme (HANDS), Chrysalis Youth Foundation, Glow Initiative for Economic Empowerment (GLEE).

The grants will support a diverse range of impactful initiatives spanning healthcare access, education, disability support, mental health, environmental sustainability, and community infrastructure.

Projects covered include medical interventions such as prosthetic limb provision, cataract surgeries, and rehabilitation support; educational programs like school renovations and caregiver training; and innovative environmental initiatives focused on recycling and reuse.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary NGOs, one of the recipients, Dr. Jibril Abdulmalik, founder of the Asido Foundation, emphasised the importance of mental health support in Nigeria, saying: “Mental health is a significant issue in our society.

This grant will enable us to assist homeless individuals and provide rehabilitation. We appreciate this opportunity and encourage continued focus on mental health awareness.”

The maiden edition of the ‘Impact FIRST’ grant, held in 2024 saw the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) award grants to five NGOs focused on healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

