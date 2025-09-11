Imole Scheme: Adeleke Empowers 2,000 Women, Youths

As part of efforts to reduce poverty among the residents of the state, Osun State Government, on Thursday, launched the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme, a flagship initiative designed to empower 2,000 women and youths across the state’s 30 local government areas and the area office.

The programme, officially unveiled at the Staff Development Centre, Abere, was described as a major milestone in Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration’s drive for people-centred governance and inclusive development.

Adeleke, while addressing beneficiaries at the presentation ceremony, described the initiative as a “turning point” in Osun’s pursuit of sustainable prosperity. He stressed that the scheme was about providing “real tools, not just promises,” to enhance wealth creation.

“Today’s event is not just another ceremony; it is a bold statement of our commitment to people-centred governance. We are empowering our people with real tools, not just promises,” the governor said.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive a CAC business registration certificate, a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal and a start-up grant. The programme is being implemented by the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment, in partnership with First Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

Highlighting the ministry’s achievements since its creation in July 2023, Adeleke noted that it was the first of its kind in Nigeria and had recorded remarkable progress in just over a year. Among its accomplishments are:

In May 2025, he said, over 3,000 residents benefited from a food bank initiative organised in partnership with Fidelity Bank, with further plans for sustainable capacity-building programmes ongoing.

He stressed that the Imole Business Empowerment Scheme was not a handout but an investment in the entrepreneurial capacity of the state’s productive population—particularly women and youth.

“We are not just giving out POS machines and certificates. We are building the future of Osun. We are equipping our people to thrive and lead,” he said, urging beneficiaries to use the tools responsibly and become agents of change in their communities.

The governor also commended First Bank and Fidelity Bank for their support and lauded the Commissioner for Cooperatives and Empowerment, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, for his leadership.

“Let today be a reminder that our administration does not make empty promises. We deliver. We empower. We transform lives,” Adeleke stated, reaffirming his vision to make Osun a hub of cooperative-driven development where no citizen is left behind.

The event drew top government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, bank executives, and hundreds of beneficiaries.

In his remarks, Commissioner Ogungbangbe explained that the initiative was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion across the state. He praised Governor Adeleke’s people-first governance style and outlined the ministry’s continuous support for persons with disabilities, cooperative societies, and informal businesses.

He charged beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity, build thriving businesses, and, in turn, become job creators in their localities.

The Imole Business Empowerment Scheme was described as another bold step in Osun’s journey towards inclusive growth, sustainable development, and economic independence for all.