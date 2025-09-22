Imole Ayo, Bidemi Olaoba, Yinka Alaseyori, Others For LULI Concert 9

Prominent and soul lifting gospel singers, Bidemi Olaoba, Yinka Alaseyori, Sola Allyson, Evang Akin Adebayo Imoleayo,

Lilian Nneji, Kent Edunjobi, Eniola Olusoga, Seyi Solagbade and Toluwanisings will be headlining one of Nigeria’s biggest gospel worship gatherings, LULI Concert.

The concert which is in its ninth edition, is scheduled to take place Friday, 3rd October 2025 at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos.

Organised by El Berachah Worship Ministry for Celestial Church of Church, the event seeks to establish a powerful platform for promoting God’s Word, leading authentic worship, and interceding for the nation through unreserved praise.

Also expected to minister are other anointed servants of God, including Glorious Twins, Dee Reign, Dotvocals, Nazarite, Celestial Church of Christ Central Choir and other gifted gospel artistes.

Speaking at a recent press briefing in Ikeja, the Chairperson of Luli Concert 2025, Yetunde Akinlalu, shared that the vision of Luli Concert remains firmly anchored in cultivating vibrant worship among believers. “Our theme this year is ‘Garment of Praise’ — a reminder that praise is both our response and our weapon in times of trial,” she said. “Despite the challenges our nation faces, there is so much to give thanks for. It’s therefore vital that we raise our voices in worship, prayer, and praise this year.”

In preparation for the main event, the convener, Dr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, confirmed that a range of impact-driven activities has been planned. These include medical outreaches, meant to serve underserved communities; a Music Masterclass & Choirmasters Conference, aimed at training young gospel creatives; and a Health Fitness Walk intended to promote physical and mental well-being.