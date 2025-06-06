Share

Former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke has reaffirmed his commitment to mentoring future political leaders, saying his goal is to help them find their footing in politics both in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking in celebration of the successful onboarding of 25 exceptional individuals into the fourth cohort of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) programme, Imoke said his decision to establish The Bridge Leadership Foundation in 2022 was driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the growth of leadership and democratic governance.

Represented by the Acting Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Oluwafunmilola Ojo, Imoke said the Foundation was created to identify, equip, and empower visionary young Nigerians committed to transforming the political landscape.

“This year’s selection process was highly competitive, attracting over 900 applications from across the country. Following a thorough review and interview process, 25 outstanding candidates were selected. The volume and quality of applications made the final selection particularly challenging,” he noted.

He emphasized that the rigorous selection process was designed to ensure that only the most dedicated and passionate emerging leaders were chosen.

Imoke described the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship as a non-partisan initiative designed to build the capacity of young leaders to participate effectively in governance and public service.

“It offers fellows a rich learning experience, beginning with a structured virtual training phase that covers critical themes such as leadership, governance, political strategy, public policy, and civic engagement,” he said, adding that the sessions would be delivered by a distinguished faculty of thought leaders, current and former public office holders, and policymakers.

He explained that after the virtual training, fellows would converge in Abuja for an intensive in-person Boot Camp.

“The Boot Camp will feature high-impact engagements, institutional visits, mentorship opportunities, and the presentation of capstone projects to a seasoned panel of reviewers,” he added.

“This hands-on experience is crafted to foster collaboration, deepen knowledge, and inspire innovative solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing political and governance challenges.”

Imoke noted that as the Foundation welcomes the new cohort, it remains committed to nurturing a pipeline of credible, ethical, and competent political leaders.

“The 2025 fellows represent a diverse blend of voices, professions, and regions—each bringing a unique perspective to the shared vision of building a better Nigeria,” he said.

“Together, they embody the promise of a new generation of leaders prepared to drive inclusive development, strengthen democratic values, and lead with integrity,” he concluded.

