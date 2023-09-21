Imoke, Udoma,163 Others Affected As Wike Revokes Lands In Abuja

A host of prominent Nigerians and politicians have been affected by the decision of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to revoke the ownership of some lands in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

According to a document signed by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola, the revocation was due to the violation and contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy

Following the announcement, it was gathered that a total of 165 lands were affected by the revocation order given by Wike.

It was further gathered that some of the notable Nigerians affected by the revocation order include former Senate Chief Whip, Udoma Udo Udoma; former Cross River Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; first Minister of Niger Delta Ufot Joseph Ekaette and late publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The document reads: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) here informs the general public that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, 1978, revoked the under listed plots with names and titles as reflected in our records for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development.”