Imoke, Gershom Bassey Resign As PDP Members In C’River

Amid the ongoing fracas in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, the former Governor of the State, Liyel Imoke and ex-senator, Gershom Bassey, have resigned their membership.

In a seperate letters issued by both political gladiators, Imoke and Bassey communicated their decisions to their respective Ward Chairmen.

Bassey, who represented Cross River South in the 8th and 9th Senates, confirmed in a letter dated March 12, 2026, that he had withdrawn from the party with immediate effect.

The letter was sent to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ward 9 in Calabar South Local Government Area.

He described leaving the party as a difficult choice, explaining that developments within the PDP influenced his decision, noting that he had been among the party’s founding members and had contributed to its growth into a major political platform that once reflected the aspirations of many Nigerians.

He added that internal challenges within the party had made it increasingly difficult for him to remain confident about its future.

Similarly, Imoke also announced his exit from the PDP after nearly three decades of membership.

In his resignation letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Itigidi Council Ward, Abi Local Government Area, the former governor confirmed that he had ended his 28-year association with the party.

Imoke explained that ongoing internal difficulties within the PDP played a major role in his decision to leave, noting that the situation had made it harder for him to continue serving effectively within the organisation.

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunities the party had given him over the years, including serving as a Presidential Special Adviser, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Governor of Cross River State.

The ward leadership acknowledged receipt of his resignation on March 3, 2026, according to the Ward Chairman in Itigidi Council Ward, Elder David Alobo James.