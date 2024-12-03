Imoke, Amechi, Ihedioha Challenge Youths On Integrity In Leadership

Share

Former Cross River State governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, ex-transport minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha have called on youths across the country to aim for leadership that will change the fortunes of the nation.

The trio, who spoke at the 2024 Emerging Political Leaders’ Fellowship (EPLF) Bootcamp, hosted by The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) demanded commitment to drive positive change in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking to 25 fellows who underwent a six-month intensive leadership mentorship, Senator Liyel Imoke, who is the founder of The Bridhe Leadership Foundation (TBLF), underscored the fellowship’s commitment “to developing ethical and visionary leaders.”

Imoke revealed that the 2024 cohort was selected through a highly competitive process, with over 700 applications received for just 25 slots.

Imoke said: “It’s a very competitive fellowship. We make it as competitive as possible and ensure that those selected have a vested interest in public service.

“Despite drawing participants from every region—north, south, east, and west—the selection is based purely on merit and quality, not geographical zoning.”

“This event was a culmination of the fellows’ efforts, from their virtual sessions to their civic engagement activities. It reinforces our vision of nurturing a new generation of leaders who will shape Nigeria’s political future with integrity and purpose,” he said.

On his part, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi emphasised resilience as a critical trait for effective leadership, explaining that integrity in leadership was the Hallmark of a true leader.

Ex -Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha noted that integrity is the foundation of impactful governance, submitting that “well-trained youths should have high moral conduct which will help them in future leadership and create a sane society at the end ”

Female leaders such as Senators Abiodun Olujimi, Nnenna Ukeje, and Betty Apiafi inspired the trainees with a roadmap for advancing women’s participation in politics, encouraging them to champion inclusivity and equity in public service.

