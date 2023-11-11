ImoElectionResults: APC Sweeps Polling Units At Govt House

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma won in the two polling units inside the Government House Owerri, on Saturday.

The Polling Unit at the front of Government House Chapel 2 Owerri Municipal, captured 38 votes on BVAS and was counted while votes that were cast manually were not counted.

The final result uploaded from that polling unit indicated that the APC had 35 votes, PDP had two and the Labour Party had just one vote.

While at the other polling unit in front of Government House Chapel 1 Owerri Municipal had only the votes captured by BVAS recorded in the final result sheet were uploaded and the governor carried the day