Imodi-Ijebu Muslims Community Honour Alhaji Adebanjo As Giwa Adini Of The Town

Alhaji Tajudeen Adegboyega Adebanjo, a Senior Correspondent with The Nation Newspaper, was honoured as the Giwa Adinni of Imodi-Ijebu in Ogun State. The event held at the community’s central mosque on October 3, 2025, as the mosque was filled to the brim with guests from all walks of life graced the event to honour the title.

Chiefs is Alhaji Adebanjo who is the National Secretary-General of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) will also on Sunday, October 5th, 2025, be swornin as the General Secretary of Lateef Kayode Jakande (LKJ) Gardens Residents’ Association, a Lagos State Government Housing Scheme in Igando.

The historic event, held during the special Jumat service, also witnessed the inauguration of the retired Director of Procurement in National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Ishaq Sanni as Aare Adinni of the community.

Other notable sons and daughters of the Odo and Imafon under the Imodi-Ijebu community bestowed with various Islamic titles include: Alhaja Hafsat Gbadamosi Otun Iya Sunnah; Chief Ibraheem Ekiyemi Otun Arowasadinni; Chief Araazim Ambali Akeweje Adinni. Including Alhaji Abdul Wakeel Akorede Baoku Alatunse Adeen of Imodi-Ijebu; Alhaja Sherifat Epenuse Iyalode Adinni of Imodi; Alhaja Arowolo Risikat (Alawofin) Otun Asiwaju Adinni Obirin and Chief Abdul Mojeed Agbaje – Otun Mogaji Adinni of Imodi.

The colourful ceremony was attended by community leaders, families, friends, and well-wishers at the community central mosque under the leadership of the Grand Chief Imam, Sheikh Muhammad Moshood Titilope, who led the congregational two rakat prayers. Alhaji Mojeed Agbaje, Otun Mogaji Adinni being presented with the Grand and the Imam offered prayers for the newly appointed chiefs, asking Allah to guide and strengthen them in their new roles. The Friday sermon was delivered by the Eketa Adinni of Imodi-Ijebu, Alhaji Ahmad Ajijolamimo.

He urged the honourees, including Alhaji Adebanjo and former Director at NAHCON, to embrace righteousness, humility, and sacrifice in their new roles. He advised them to abandon immoral behaviour, commit to all five daily prayers, and follow the path of earlier righteous leaders.

Your titles is a trust from Allah. It requires commitment, humility and continuous efforts in good deeds,” he said. In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Adebanjo, who is a Media Ambassador of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), expressed deep humility and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for his nomination by the Odo Muslim community as Giwa Adinni of Imodi-Ijebu Muslim Community in Ogun State.