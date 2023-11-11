ImoDecides203: ‘Ballot Box Snatching Can’t Stop Me From Winning’ – Anyawu

Senator Samuel Anyawu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Imo State guberntorial election has expressed confidence in winning the election.

Senator Anyawu sho spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School im Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state, said he was hopeful of victory.

He, however, expressed worries that ballot boxes have been stolen in seven wards across the state.

Speaking further, he sad the election is going well but there is information that some ballot boxes were snatched in the orlu zone.

According to him, if the election was largely peaceful, he would certainly emerge victorious at the end.

He said, “Honestly everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.

“INEC said that it will not count any votes in any place where there were records of violence. If the election is free and credible, I will win the elections.

“I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence would not be counted.”