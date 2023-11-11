ImoDecides2023: Vote-Buying, Voter Apathy Mar Gov’ship Poll

Following the ongoing governorship election in Imo State, vote-buying allegations and voter apathy amongst others nearly marred the gubernatorial exercise in some Local Government Areas of the state, especially at the centre.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the centre housing unit 005, 006, and 007 was peaceful but an argument erupted intermittently between party agent who seemed hell-bent on canvassing to buy votes for their parties.

It was also gathered that tension was high at the Orji Town Primary School in Owerri North as a result of vote-buying allegations.

Voter apathy was recorded at the Government House Polling Units to Amimo in Ikeduru Local Government Area where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, cast his vote to Uzuhomuma 001 in Oru-East local government where the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodimma cast his vote.

Also, vote apathy was recorded in Community Primary School, Uzinaumu Mgbidi, Ward 1, polling unit 008, Oru West LGA

A PDP party agent, Nonso, who was visibly angry condemned the people for selling their vote for as low as N2000, adding that electing the wrong person would lead to years of suffering for the already economically-battered people.

He said, “I don’t know why people should sell their vote and conscience for N2,000. If the wrong person is elected, they will complain of not getting a fair deal from the government, not knowing that they have mortgaged their lives.

One of the voters who confirmed that he got N3000, said he still voted for the candidate of his choice despite collecting the money.

“I took their money and still voted for the candidate of my choice,” the voter said.

In Orji town primary school, an allegation of vote buying brought an argument between party agents in Units 007, 006, and 005.