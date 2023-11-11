ImoDecides2023: LP, APC Trade Words Over Alleged Hijack Of Election Materials

The Imo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has alleged that electoral materials have been allegedly hijacked by and diverted to a private residence in the Orlu Local Government Area of the State.

The party also alleged that the electoral materials meant for the Okigwe LGA had been hijacked and taken to the Okigwe LGA headquarters.

Chibuikem, the spokesperson for the LP governorship candidate in a brief statement issued on Saturday said that the electoral materials were hijacked and diverted by thugs working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

In Orlu, he alleged that the electoral materials meant for seven wards were hijacked by the APC members and diverted to the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke community, Emmanuel Okeke.

He said “The report we are getting from the special assignment room is disturbing. In Orlu, a total of seven wards of LG materials were hijacked and diverted to the Palace of Eze Imo which is also the Eze of Amaifeke.

“In Okigwe, all the election containers gathered at the stadium while election materials moved to the local government secretariat where no other agent is allowed in except APC.

However, this allegation has been refuted by the Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC).

When contacted, the traditional ruler debunked the allegation.

Also, the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, said that the APC in the state does not have the penchant to commit electoral crimes.