ImoDecides2023: LP Agents Accuse INEC Of Replacing PU Officers

The Labour Party (LP) agents in the Ikenegbu Local Government Area of Owerri Municipal Council in Imo State have accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of alleged swapping of Polling Unit (PU) officers in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

Madu, a Labour Party member while speaking on the allegation said it was surprising that the PU personnel already deployed to the voting centre were changed this morning.

Speaking with reporters, the spokesperson for the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Chibuikem Diala, said that INEC was doing the same thing in all parts of the state.

Speaking further, Chibuikem Diala has stated that the campaign organization had discovered that the actual PU officers already trained by INEC were dropped at the last minute, and people who did not take part in the INEC’s training were deployed to conduct the election.