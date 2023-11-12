ImoDecides2023: Collation Of Results Begin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of Saturday’s gubernatorial election results in Imo State.
However, the collation of results in Bayelsa and Kogi states where the off-cycle elections took place has been postponed till 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday Telegraph reports that Abayomi Fasina, a Professor and Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, is the returning officer for Imo State.
Some party agents attempted to resist the collation, noting that it was too early to start collating results but the push was ignored by the returning officer.
READ ALSO:
- INEC’ll improve with off-season elections –Effanga
- INEC: No Going Back on E-Transmission Of Results at Guber Polls
- INEC: Parties Yet To Upload 96,356 Agents For Guber Poll
Below are the results announced by INEC so far:
Njaba LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 12,098
APC: 8110
LP: 995
PDP: 2,404
Owerri North LGA
Accredited voters: 18,398
APC: 8,536
LP: 4,386
PDP: 3,449
Obowo LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 12,098
APC: 8110
LP: 995
PDP: 2,404
Owerri North LGA
Accredited voters: 18,398
APC: 8,536
LP: 4,386
PDP: 3,449
Obowo LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 22, 214
APC: 17,514
LP: 3,404
PDP: 711
Nwangele Local Government
Accredited voters: 33259
APC – 29282
LP – 895
PDP – 2132
Owerri Municipal
Accredited voters: 11110
APC – 5324
LP – 2914
PDP – 2180
ORSU Local Government
Accredited voters: 19939
APC – 18,003
LP – 813
PDP – 624
Onuimo LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 18,405
APC: 13,134
LP: 1,753
PDP: 2,676
Oru East LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 74,324
APC: 67,315
LP: 3,443
PDP: 2,202
Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 22,111
APC: 14,143
LP: 2,716
PDP: 3,451
Ideato south LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 21,935
APC: 16,891
LP: 1,649
PDP: 2,469
Isu LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 15,974
APC: 11,312
LP: 1,253
PDP: 2,508
Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 16,097
APC: 8,369
LP: 2,213
PDP: 3,507
Nkwerre LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 26,993
APC: 22,488
LP: 1,320
PDP: 2,632
Aboh Mbaise
Accredited voters: 16,084
APC – 9,638
LP – 2,455
PDP – 1724
Okigwe
Accredited voters: 63935
APC – 55585
LP – 2655
PDP – 1688
Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 15,911
APC: 10,860
LP: 2,419
PDP: 1,659
Accredited voters: 63935
APC – 55585
LP – 2655
PDP – 1688
Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 15,911
APC: 10,860
LP: 2,419
PDP: 1,659
Owerri West
Accredited voters: 16, 296
APC – 9, 205
LP – 2, 597
PDP – 3, 305
Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 16,971
APC: 8,473
LP: 3,332
PDP: 2,737
Oguta LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 64260
APC – 57, 310
PDP – 2653
LP – 1941
Oru West
Accredited voters: 42965
APC: 38,026
LP: 1867
PDP: 987
The returning officer has announced a 30-minute break at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri.
Fasina announced the break after the returning officers for four local government areas were unable to properly present the statistics of the figures in their LGAs.
He asked them to take a 30-minute break to reconcile the differences in the figures in their LGAs.
More update to come…