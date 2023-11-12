ImoDecides2023: Collation Of Results Begin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of Saturday’s gubernatorial election results in Imo State.

However, the collation of results in Bayelsa and Kogi states where the off-cycle elections took place has been postponed till 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Abayomi Fasina, a Professor and Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, is the returning officer for Imo State.

Some party agents attempted to resist the collation, noting that it was too early to start collating results but the push was ignored by the returning officer.

READ ALSO:

Below are the results announced by INEC so far:

Njaba LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 12,098

APC: 8110

LP: 995

PDP: 2,404

Owerri North LGA

Accredited voters: 18,398

APC: 8,536

LP: 4,386

PDP: 3,449

Obowo LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 12,098

APC: 8110

LP: 995

PDP: 2,404

Owerri North LGA

Accredited voters: 18,398

APC: 8,536

LP: 4,386

PDP: 3,449

Obowo LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 22, 214

APC: 17,514

LP: 3,404

PDP: 711

Nwangele Local Government

Accredited voters: 33259

APC – 29282

LP – 895

PDP – 2132

Owerri Municipal

Accredited voters: 11110

APC – 5324

LP – 2914

PDP – 2180

ORSU Local Government

Accredited voters: 19939

APC – 18,003

LP – 813

PDP – 624

Onuimo LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 18,405

APC: 13,134

LP: 1,753

PDP: 2,676

Oru East LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 74,324

APC: 67,315

LP: 3,443

PDP: 2,202

Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 22,111

APC: 14,143

LP: 2,716

PDP: 3,451

Ideato south LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 21,935

APC: 16,891

LP: 1,649

PDP: 2,469

Isu LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 15,974

APC: 11,312

LP: 1,253

PDP: 2,508

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 16,097

APC: 8,369

LP: 2,213

PDP: 3,507

Nkwerre LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 26,993

APC: 22,488

LP: 1,320

PDP: 2,632

Aboh Mbaise

Accredited voters: 16,084

APC – 9,638

LP – 2,455

PDP – 1724

Okigwe

Accredited voters: 63935

APC – 55585

LP – 2655

PDP – 1688

Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 15,911

APC: 10,860

LP: 2,419

PDP: 1,659

Accredited voters: 63935

APC – 55585

LP – 2655

PDP – 1688

Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 15,911

APC: 10,860

LP: 2,419

PDP: 1,659

Owerri West

Accredited voters: 16, 296

APC – 9, 205

LP – 2, 597

PDP – 3, 305

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 16,971

APC: 8,473

LP: 3,332

PDP: 2,737

Oguta LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 64260

APC – 57, 310

PDP – 2653

LP – 1941

Oru West

Accredited voters: 42965

APC: 38,026

LP: 1867

PDP: 987

The returning officer has announced a 30-minute break at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri.

Fasina announced the break after the returning officers for four local government areas were unable to properly present the statistics of the figures in their LGAs.

He asked them to take a 30-minute break to reconcile the differences in the figures in their LGAs.

More update to come…