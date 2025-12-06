…scalding body with candle wax

A38-year-old businesswoman, Juliet Igwe, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly using a burning candle to inflict severe injuries on the private parts of her six-year-old female maid, Onyinyechi.

The suspect is also accused of using hot water to peel skin from the child’s two hands and scalding her body with candle wax.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Owerri at the weekend, the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, stated that the arrest followed intelligence received by operatives of the Ideato North Divisional Headquarters. Okoye described the act as despicable and unacceptable, confirming that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

He revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department to take over the case.

When questioned, the suspect admitted to inflicting the injuries, claiming she did not know the candle wax and boiled water would cause grievous harm. She accused the child of stealing meat from her pot, saying she punished her to prevent a recurrence.

The case was brought to light through the intervention of activist journalist Chidiebube Okeoma and his organisation, the Stand For Humanity Foundation.

Okoye commended the foundation for alerting the police, assisting in the arrest, and taking full responsibility for the medical and welfare needs of the rescued child.

Okeoma confirmed that the minor is now receiving free medical care at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, following the urgent approval of the Executive Secretary of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Uche Ewelike.

He pledged his foundation’s commitment to ensuring justice is served, thanking the police and partners for their swift response.