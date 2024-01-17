Imo: Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks LG Chairs

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzondinma on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council and sacked the Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen.

Governor Uzodinma made the announcement while speaking during a state executive council meeting at the Sam Mbawke Executive Chambers at the Government House, Owerri.

According to him, those affected included the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers, the Chief of Staff, and the Chief Press Secretary.

While dissolving the cabinet, Uzodomma thanked his former appointees for their contributions towards the success of his administration during his first term in office.

READ ALSO:

He said the dissolution has become necessary to rejig the new administration for optimum performance and new direction and to meet up with the realities of the moment.

The governor also apologised for any wrongdoing to any appointee during his first tenure and promised to carry everyone along in his second tenure in the interest and development of the state.

Uzodimma is expected to constitute a new cabinet by sending commissioner-nominees to the state assembly for confirmation.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Governor Uzodinma and his deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, on Monday, took their oath of office at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representative Tajudeen Abbas, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were among those in attendance.