Imo: Uzodimma Commissions Orashi 15MVA Power Substation

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has reiterated that building a trillion-dollar economy for the state depends on reliable and affordable energy to power businesses and households.

The governor made the assertion during the commissioning of the Orashi Electricity Company Limited 15MVA, 33/11KV Injection Substation in Owerri by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Uzodimma described the power project as the first phase of a bold energy initiative designed to transform Imo State’s power landscape.

“Building a trillion-dollar economy for our dear Imo State rests on one non-negotiable pillar: reliable, affordable energy to power both our macro and micro economies,” Uzodimma said.

In his words, the new substation would light homes, energize businesses, and unlock productivity across the Imo State.

He attributed the milestone to Tinubu’s leadership, particularly the signing of the Electricity Act, which empowers states to develop independent energy solutions.

“This progress is anchored on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership in signing the Electricity Act, empowering States to chart their own energy future, and approving the transfer of the long-abandoned Egbema Power Plant to Imo State, accelerating our journey to energy sovereignty,” he added.

The initiative according to Uzodimma will accelerate Imo State’s journey towards energy sovereignty.

The project includes a 45-kilometre electricity distribution network, expected to deliver stable power supply, reduce the cost of doing business, and eliminate hardships caused by irregular electricity supply.

“The 45-kilometre distribution network will deliver stable electricity, ease the cost of doing business, and end the hardship caused by epileptic supply,” Uzodimma said.

He explained that the power infrastructure, operated within the Orashi Energy Free Trade Zone, is supported by over 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves and positions the state to sustainably serve all 27 Local Government Areas.