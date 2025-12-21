Imo: Uvuru Community Set To Install Sir Mbalewe As Monarch

The people of Uvuru Ancient Kingdom in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State are in high spirits as they put finishing touches to activities lined up for the installation of Eze Sir Iheanacho Chinyereze Mbalewe, KSC, as their new traditional ruler.

The event slated for December 27, 2025, will see the crowning of His Royal Highness, Eze Mbalewe, as Ezeoha III of Uvuru Ancient Kingdom.

The historic event will serve as a rallying point for indigenes of the community at home and in the diaspora, including friends and well-wishers, who will gather to savour the rich culture of Uvuru. In a press statement issued by Chief Dr. Peter Akwuole, Chairman, Coronation Organising Committee, he stated that the throne of Ezeoha is a sacred calling that demands wisdom, resilience, vision, and compassion.

“And Eze Sir Iheanacho Mbalewe possesses these qualities with great distinction,” he declared. According to the statement, the historic ceremony will start with a thanksgiving service at New Covenant Anglican Church, Okwunakuwa in Uvuru.

“This will be followed by the coronation ceremony at 12:00 noon at Community School field, Okwunakuwa.” Chief Akwuole further stated that the ceremony will feature the conferment of chieftaincy titles on prominent sons and daughters of Uvuru, as well as individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of Uvuru. Prominent individuals in the public and private sectors are expected at the occasion.